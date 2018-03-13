Sources: UE parts ways with Simmons; Cheaney front-runner for ne - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sources: UE parts ways with Simmons; Cheaney front-runner for new coach

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

University of Evansville Men's basketball has decided to let go head coach Marty Simmons.

Sources close to the university tell 14 News that Simmons has been dismissed as the Men's basketball coach.

Simmons took over as head coach for the Purple Aces in 2007. During his tenure at UE, Simmons had a record of 184-175.

Sources also said the front-runner to take over the Aces' coaching position is Calbert Cheaney.

Cheaney, who is 46-years-old, is an Evansville native and a graduate of Harrison High School.

A statement from UE is expected to come on Wednesday. We will update this story with more information as it is made available.

