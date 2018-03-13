Sources: UE parts ways with Simmons; Cheaney front-runner for new coach

University of Evansville Men's basketball has decided to let go head coach Marty Simmons.

Sources close to the university tell 14 News that Simmons has been dismissed as the Men's basketball coach.

Sources close to the University of Evansville have confirmed that Marty Simmons has been dismissed as UE Men's basketball coach. AD Mark Spencer would not confirm, but said UE will release a statement tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fJrzGWJmR9 — Randy Moore (@Randy14News) March 13, 2018

Simmons took over as head coach for the Purple Aces in 2007. During his tenure at UE, Simmons had a record of 184-175.

Sources also said the front-runner to take over the Aces' coaching position is Calbert Cheaney.

Cheaney, who is 46-years-old, is an Evansville native and a graduate of Harrison High School.

Same sources say Evansville Harrison grad and IU All-American Calbert Cheaney is a top choice for replacing Simmons. — Randy Moore (@Randy14News) March 13, 2018

A statement from UE is expected to come on Wednesday. We will update this story with more information as it is made available.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.