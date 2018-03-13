Sources: UE parts ways with Simmons; Cheaney front-runner for new coach

University of Evansville men's basketball has decided to let go head coach Marty Simmons. Sources close to the university tell 14 News that Simmons has been dismissed as the men's basketball coach.More >>
Berry Global has announced a manufacturing expansion for Evansville.More >>
The numbers are in from last week's Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament.More >>
The man charged with murder on Mesker Park Drive in Evansville made his first court appearance on Tuesday.More >>
Women of Distinction will take place at Tropicana. The group will honor USI's President Dr. Linda Bennett with the 2018 Women of Distinction award. They'll also announce the winner of the Gold Award for Girl Scouts.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
1-year-old Shih-poo named Yogi looks eerily similar to a human man. And it's freaking people out.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy committed suicide.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
