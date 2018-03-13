Berry Global announces $70M expansion in Evansville

Berry Global has announced a manufacturing expansion for Evansville.

The press release states the $70 million expansion in new equipment will create an additional 150 new jobs by 2020.

“We are very pleased to be expanding production at our downtown Evansville facility, and would like to thank Mayor Winnecke, along with other officials from the City of Evansville and the State of Indiana, for their on-going support of our growth initiatives,” said Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO of Berry. “Because of support such as this we are able to, in turn, meet our customers’ increased demands, while providing fulfilling and competitive jobs to local residents.”

The press release goes on to say the new positions that will come from this expansion will both entry-level manufacturing and skilled trade positions.

To apply for any of the job openings, click the following link: Berry Global Careers.

