City resubmits bid to host OVC Tourney again after netting $700K

The numbers are in from last week's Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament.

Evansville Sports Corporation Executive Director Eric Marvin tells us the four-day tourney brought in at least $700,000 to the area.

Marvin says that figure is based on several factors, ranging from hotel rooms to restaurants. This was the first year Evansville hosted the tourney and Marvin is hoping the city will score it again in the future.

"Certainly, there was a lot of positive feedback on the fan side, from the conference," Marvin explained. "We did talk with some of the athletic directors and presidents. I think they were very impressed with the venue, impressed with downtown Evansville and the things that this community offers."

The city has already submitted its bid to host the tournament again for the next two years. The Sports Corporation expects to hear a decision by next Wednesday, March 21st.

