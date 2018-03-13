Accused murder told witness 'I'm gonna kill him & then kill her'

The man charged with murder on Mesker Park Drive in Evansville made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Caleb Singer, 19-years-old, is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Nicolas Belcher last week.

Singer was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Monday without bond.

Just days earlier, Singer's ex-girlfriend moved out of their apartment. Singer had been trying to find her and asked the witness for help.

The witness told police Singer was able to locate her by tracking her cell phone. According to the witness, Singer thought his ex-girlfriend was cheating on him with Belcher.

According to the affidavit and the witness, Singer said he would kill both Belcher and his ex-girlfriend if they were together and didn't have a good excuse

After shooting Belcher, the witness says Singer walked toward the house, but then turned around and got back in his car.

Singer told the judge he has about $10,000 saved. For this reason, the judge cannot grant him a public defender. Meaning, Singer will have to pay for his own representation.

Singer is set back in court April 6th to determine if he has hired an attorney.

