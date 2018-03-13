Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana to honor community leaders Friday

The Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana will be honoring leaders in the local community at a luncheon Friday.

Women of Distinction will take place at Tropicana.

The group will honor USI's President Dr. Linda Bennett with the 2018 Women of Distinction award. They'll also announce the winner of the Gold Award for Girl Scouts.

They have a silent auction at the luncheon from Disney World tickets to gym memberships.

The CEO, Aimee Stachura, said this is a way to honor the Girl Scouts hard work and dedication.

Wednesday is the last day you can get tickets to the event.

They are $45 and can be purchased online or at the Girl Scouts office.

