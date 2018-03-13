Jasper man seriously hurt after Monday morning crash

A Jasper man is in the hospital with critical injuries after a crash around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff's deputies say 21-year-old Devin Haas was heading south on Jasper-Dubois Road when he lost control on a curve.

Deputies say his vehicle flipped, throwing him into a cornfield.

He was taken to Jasper Memorial and then flown to St. Vincent in Evansville.

Deputies say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.