Owensboro woman accused of using TN woman's identity

An Owensboro woman is in jail accused of using a Tennessee woman's identity.

Kentucky State Police say 29-year-old Rosita Cano used a Chattanooga, TN woman's credentials on a work application to appear she was a legal resident.

During the investigation, troopers say they found multiple counterfeit social security cards with different identities, and tax and insurance documents where Cano received benefits under her aliases.

Cano is facing several charges including theft of identity and forgery.

