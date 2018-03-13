King , IU headed to NCAA Championships

The No. 9-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team will head to Columbus, Ohio this week for the 2018 NCAA Championships, hosted by Ohio State University at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

The four-day meet gets underway on Wednesday night at the IU Natatorium with the finals of the 800 freestyle relay. Live results for swimming this week can be found at IUHoosiers.com, while results for diving can be found at DiveMeets.com.

Thursday’s prelims will begin at 10 a.m. ET and finals will start at 6 p.m. Friday’s action will start at 9 a.m. ET with prelims, and then ESPNU will air the finals that evening at 5 p.m. ET. Saturday’s schedule will have prelims starting at 10 a.m. ET and finals commencing at 6 p.m. ET.

Streaming/TV Schedule

Buckeye Vision will have the majority of the coverage of the meet for free on OhioStateBuckeyes.com. The finals session on Friday night will be broadcasted on ESPNU beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Saturday’s finals session will begin at 6 p.m. ET and be streamed on WatchESPN. Buckeye Vision will have wire-to-wire coverage of the event beginning Wednesday night and running through Thursday evening.

Friday’s and Saturday’s prelim sessions will be streamed on Buckeye Vision as well. In addition to the swimming events, Buckeye Vision will broadcast all diving prelim sessions too.

Qualified Hoosiers

Indiana will send a total of 13 swimmers and divers to Columbus, Ohio this week for the NCAA Championships, Along with the individual events, the Hoosiers will also swim in all five relays.

IU has posted some impressive times this season, recording seven top-16 marks in individual events. King has the top time in the 100 breast and the second-best mark in the 200 breast, while Goss has the 10th best time in the 200 back and the 13th best in the 200 free.

Jensen will be seeded No. 10 in the 100 fly, while Rockett will be the No. 10 seed in the 100 back. Jernberg has the 11th-best time in the 1,650 free.

Along with the individual times, IU is ranked No. 2 in the 200 medley relay, No. 3 in the 400 medley relay and No. 15 in the 800 freestyle relay.

Below is the list of the Hoosier swimmers and divers at the 2018 NCAA Championships and the individual events in which they are eligible to participate.

Marie Chamberlain – 100 Backstroke, 200 Backstroke

Kennedy Goss – 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke

Grace Haskett – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke

Christine Jensen – 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly, 200 IM

Cassy Jernberg – 500 Freestyle, 1,650 Freestyle

Lilly King – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke, 200 IM

Shelby Koontz – 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle

Mya Kraeger – Platform Dive

Jessica Parratto – 1-MeterDive, 3-Meter Dive, Platform Dive

Ali Rockett – 100 Backstroke, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle

Delaney Barnard – 800 Freestyle Relay

Maria Paula Heitmann – 800 Freestyle Relay

Holly Spears – 200 Freestyle Relay

NCAA Championship History

The Hoosiers are having the most successful run at the NCAA Championships in program history, having not finished lower than 15th in the last 10 years, posting five top-10 finishes in that stretch.

After placing a program-best seventh overall in 2016, IU took seventh at the NCAA’s last season, notching back-to-back top-10’s for the first time since 2008-10. Indiana has been the top Big Ten finisher the last three seasons.

With King’s titles in the 100 and 200 breaststroke last season, Indiana has won six titles over the last four seasons - most prolific stretch of any Big Ten team in history. IU is also the first squad in league history to win at least one national title in four-consecutive seasons.

2018 Big Ten Championships

Indiana finished in second place at the Big Ten Championships with a total score of 1,152.5 points. Michigan won the team title with a score of 1,465, while Ohio State placed third with a total of 1,094.5. IU scored 27.5 more points than the team did last season at the Big Ten's.

IU has placed first or second at the Big Ten Championships in each of the last 10 years, winning the title three-straight times from 2009 to 2011. The Hoosiers have finished second the last seven seasons.

IU won a total of five conference titles at the Big Ten Championships and won 10 medals in total - five gold, one silver and four bronze.

Earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors for the Hoosiers were Grace Haskett, Christine Jensen

Lilly King, Jessica Parratto and Ali Rockett.

Courtesy: IU Athletics