Ohio Co. man facing more sexual abuse, sodomy charges after more victims come forward

An Ohio County man arrested last week on sexual abuse charges is now facing more charges after authorities say two more victims have come forward.

The new charges against 62-year-old Billy Drace Jr., of Utica, are sexual abuse, rape, and sodomy.

That's in addition to the sodomy and sexual abuse charges from last week.

He's being held in the Ohio County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

