Ohio Co. man facing more sexual abuse, sodomy charges after more - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ohio Co. man facing more sexual abuse, sodomy charges after more victims come forward

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Billy Drace Jr., 62 (Source: Ohio Co. jail) Billy Drace Jr., 62 (Source: Ohio Co. jail)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

An Ohio County man arrested last week on sexual abuse charges is now facing more charges after authorities say two more victims have come forward.

The new charges against 62-year-old Billy Drace Jr., of Utica, are sexual abuse, rape, and sodomy.  

That's in addition to the sodomy and sexual abuse charges from last week.

He's being held in the Ohio County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly