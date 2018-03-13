Jasper Eagle Scout carries on family tradition

This weekend, a Jasper man will officially be named an Eagle Scout. Zach Beckman will be honored for his hard work.. (WFIE)

Zach Beckman recently put the finishing touches on a family masterpiece, a gazebo that sits in the courtyard at Holy Family Church in Jasper.

The hard work the Boy Scout from Troop 185 put in here was all for his Eagle Scout badge and in honor of his grandpa.

"When we say the word 'Eagle Scout', he lights up. When we say the words 'Grandpa Chuck', he really lights up." says Zach's mom, Vickie Beckman.

Zach joins the long line of Eagle Scouts in his family and it's a big deal for this 25-year-old, whose family says never let anything stop him from reaching his goals.

"Everybody has been totally amazed by the things he has accomplished and he keeps accomplishing.." says Vickie.

Zach is the only person with special needs in his troop to be recognized as an Eagle Scout. His scoutmaster says this is a first for the area in quite some time.

This project is just another task he's tackled in addition to wrestling, football and Special Olympics events.

After a lot of planning and organizing, Zach has something he can be proud of. Last year, Zach and a team of workers weatherproofed the gazebo, installed wooden blocks to keep wasps away and updated the landscaping.

It took years to get here, but Zach's parents want people to know this is doable for someone like Zach.

"Like Zach says, I wanna just be like my brother, like my dad, like my uncles who've achieved the ranks. They look up to the people who've achieved that. So, it's certainly an honor and the people who achieve it usually go on to do pretty great things." says Zach's dad, Dean Beckman.

Zach's ceremony is this weekend at Holy Family church in Jasper

