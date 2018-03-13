Two dead after Knox Co. fire

The fire happened early Tues. morning near Wheatland. (Knox Co. Coroner's Office)

Two people are dead after a fire in Knox County.

According to the coroner, it happened early Tuesday morning in a rural area near Wheatland.

The coroner says two bodies were recovered. The names of the victims have not yet been released pending family notifications.

We're told the investigation is ongoing and the bodies have been taken to the county morgue for examination.

