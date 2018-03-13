Victims in fatal Uniontown fire identified - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Victims in fatal Uniontown fire identified

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

Two people are dead after a fire in Uniontown.

According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. at a mobile home in the 300 block of Adams St.

The victims were identified as:

  • Jesse Shockley, 41-years-old, of Uniontown
  • Charles Shockley, 68-years-old, of Uniontown

Corey King with Kentucky State Police told us the fire appears to be accidental. He also said there's a chance it was an electrical fire.

No other details are available at this time.

This latest fire comes on the heels of a mobile home fire on Friday that killed a family of four on Road 18 in Morganfield. Two teens also died in an ATV accident in Union County last Friday as well.

