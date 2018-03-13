Two people killed in Uniontown fire

Two people are dead after a fire in Uniontown.

According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported Tuesday morning around 5:30 at a mobile home in the 300 block of Adams St.

No other details are available at this time, but we're told the fire is under investigation by KSP detectives.

This latest fire comes on the heels of a mobile home fire on Friday that killed a family of four on road 18 in Morganfield. Two teens also died in an ATV accident in Union County last Friday as well.

