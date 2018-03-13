Two people killed in Uniontown fire

The fire happened Tuesday morning at a mobile home at the corner of Adams and Evans in Uniontown.More >>
According to the Union County Coroner, 18-year-old Luke Whitsell and 19-year-old Bryce Sheffer were killed.More >>
A fire is forcing a popular restaurant in Newburgh to close for a day.More >>
Hundreds of teachers in Western Kentucky rallied in the bitter cold today against Senate Bill 1, joining thousands of others in the state.More >>
McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes has resigned. This comes after allegations of "inappropriate conduct," which he has denied.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The charter bus was carrying around 52 people, some of the band students from a Texas high school, and there are more than a dozen injured.More >>
The Texas graduate in civil engineering worked 41 years at Exxon, rising from an engineer to become CEO in 2006.More >>
AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.More >>
Mack died of heart failure Monday in SC.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying students from Texas crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 at mile marker 57 near the Alabama/Florida line.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
