KSP: Deadly Uniontown fire appears to be accidental

Two people are dead after a fire in Uniontown.

According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. at a mobile home in the 300 block of Adams St.

Corey King with Kentucky State Police told us the fire appears to be accidental. He also said there's a chance it was an electrical fire.

No other details are available at this time.

KSP arson investigator remains on scene. That’s standard. Have seen him photographing the scene. Troopers tell me he’ll also be collecting samples as they try to pinpoint where and how this early morning fire started. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 13, 2018

This latest fire comes on the heels of a mobile home fire on Friday that killed a family of four on Road 18 in Morganfield. Two teens also died in an ATV accident in Union County last Friday as well.

