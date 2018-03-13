Newburgh restaurant closed Tuesday for fire clean up

A fire is forcing a popular restaurant in Newburgh to close for a day.

Nellie's Restaurant management posted on Facebook Monday night saying they had a small fire. They said everyone and everything is fine. They thanked the Fire Department who they said put the fire out in time.

Nellies will be closed Tuesday as they clean up.

The restaurant, which serves breakfast and lunch, opened last year.

