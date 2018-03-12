Tyra Buss and IU headed to WNIT

Indiana Women’s Basketball has earned the automatic bid for the Big Ten in the upcoming Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT), announced on Monday night. The Hoosiers will host UT Martin on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana is making its fourth appearance in the postseason in the last five seasons and third-straight postseason bid since joining the NCAA in 1981-82. IU makes its ninth appearance overall in the WNIT, holding a 12-7 overall record as it advanced to the quarterfinals in 2016-17. Indiana has made 15 appearances in a postseason with WNIT appearances (1998, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2018) and five NCAA Tournament berths (1983, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2016) and one NWIT appearance (1991). Prior to the NCAA, IU made an AIAW Final Four appearance in 1973 and two AIAW Elite Eight appearances in 1972 and 1974.

“This is a great opportunity for our program to play postseason basketball on our home court in front of Hoosier Nation” IU head coach Teri Moren “It also gives Amanda and Tyra a chance to go out by competing for a WNIT championship on our home court while getting our younger players great postseason experience.”

Indiana earns a bid after finishing the season 17-14 overall and a 9-7 mark in Big Ten play where they were the No. 7 seed in the league tournament. The Hoosiers won eight of their last nine to close out the regular season and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. They posted a 10-5 mark at home during the regular season, its sixth-consecutive winning season inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Their 10 wins mark the fifth-consecutive season IU has won double digit games at home, including all four under head coach Teri Moren. The Hoosiers are led by a pair of All-Big Ten selections in senior guard Tyra Buss (20.6 points, 4.7 assists, 1.8 steals) and senior forward Amanda Cahill (15.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game).

The Skyhawks (19-14) finished as the runner up in the OVC Tournament and in the regular season to earn the automatic bid for the Ohio Valley Conference. They are led by sophomore guard Kendall Spray (16.6 ppg., 1.5 spg., 42.2 3PT FG) and freshman forward Chelsey Perry (11.5 ppg., 5.8 rpg.). They fell to Belmont in overtime, 63-56, in the OVC Championship and won 11 of their last 12 to close out the regular season. In the all-time series, Indiana leads 4-0 with the last meeting between the two coming on Dec. 9, 2009 in an 80-64 win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

A time for Thursday’s matchup will be set by officials tomorrow (Tuesday). The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner of Northern Iowa and Milwaukee.

Tickets for the WNIT will go on sale on Tuesday, March 13 at 9 a.m. ET and will be $6 for adult general admission, $4 for IU student general admission and $4 for youth (18 and under). Everyone attending a WNIT game will have to have a ticket to enter (this includes youth ages two and younger). Tickets can be purchased online at IUHoosiers.com, by phone by calling 1-866-IUSPORTS or directly from the IU Ticket Office located just inside the west lobby doors of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The WNIT bracket is made up of 64 teams in a single-elimination championship format. The field includes 32 teams that earned an automatic berth, and 32 teams that were chosen at-large. The automatic qualifiers are the best teams available from the nation's 32 conferences that were not selected for the NCAA Tournament.

The Postseason WNIT will open with all first-round games taking place Wednesday through Friday, March 14-16. The event culminates Saturday, March 31 with the championship game, which will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. All games are hosted by participating schools. The WNIT began in 1998 and is in its 20th year.

Courtesy: IU Athletics