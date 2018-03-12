UE debuts new weight room

The athletes of the University of Evansville had a nice present on Monday as they came back from Spring Break.

A $100,000 renovation was made to UE's weight room facility, decked out in purple and orange, and customized equipment.

Senior Athletic Director, Lance Wilkerson, said that the renovation is a perfect addition to show off to any future recruits looking to become a Purple Ace.

"It's an arms race in college athletics, so we did a great renovation with the armory with baseball, softball and soccer, and then our men's basketball facility and our women's basketball facility, locker rooms and now this, because our student athletes will live here," explained Wilkerson. "I mean they spend more time in the weight room then anywhere else, so this was a perfect example of trying to keep up with it and compete at the highest level in the Missouri Valley Conference."

