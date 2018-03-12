UE debuts new weight room

Hundreds of teachers in Western Kentucky rallied in the bitter cold today against Senate Bill 1, joining thousands of others in the state.More >>
Hundreds of teachers in Western Kentucky rallied in the bitter cold today against Senate Bill 1, joining thousands of others in the state.More >>
McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes has resigned. This comes after allegations of "inappropriate conduct," which he has denied.More >>
McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes has resigned. This comes after allegations of "inappropriate conduct," which he has denied.More >>
Last April 11-year-old Caleb Adams got his first pair of colorblind glasses. Now he says it's hard to imagine what like was life before he had them.More >>
Last April 11-year-old Caleb Adams got his first pair of colorblind glasses. Now he says it's hard to imagine what like was life before he had them.More >>
The attorney for McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes says Hayes has denied the allegations against him.More >>
The attorney for McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes says Hayes has denied the allegations against him.More >>
Dispatch says the westbound bypass is down to one lane in the area of Hwy 144. We're told there are several accidents on the bypass.More >>
Dispatch says the westbound bypass is down to one lane in the area of Hwy 144. We're told there are several accidents on the bypass.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
Funeral services have been set for four members of a family who were murdered on Saturday.More >>
Funeral services have been set for four members of a family who were murdered on Saturday.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
A Zachary firefighter and police officer has been killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck, officials say.More >>
A Zachary firefighter and police officer has been killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck, officials say.More >>
A Mount Pleasant family is looking for answers after they say a couple of teens stole goodies from three neighborhood girls on Sunday.More >>
A Mount Pleasant family is looking for answers after they say a couple of teens stole goodies from three neighborhood girls on Sunday.More >>