Edge named new head coach at South Spencer

John Edge and the Owensboro Catholic football program, have been synonymous, for the past 14 seasons, but not anymore.

The South Spencer school board approved Edge, as the Rebels new head football coach.

Edge was immensely successful at Owensboro Catholic, leading the Aces program, to three class 2-A state finals appearances. His career record at O.C. was 130-52.

Now, Edge will head north across the Ohio River to lead a South Spencer program that has had four straight losing seasons. The Rebels have had some success over the past decade, but they haven't won a sectional, in 15 seasons.

Edge says he's looking forward to the challenge.

"They've got athletes here, they've won some baseball championships, and they do really well at basketball, and they've done well at football over the years," Edge explained. "I just feel like that we can continue with that success and keep it growing. They've got the talent here; we're just gonna mold it and to what we wanna do with it and run my system. We do run a no-huddle and we're gonna run that, but ya know we're gonna start with step one and then once we get past step one we'll go to step two."

Edge replaces Tom Packer, who coached the Rebels for, four seasons.

