Apollo peaking at right time heading into Sweet 16

The Kentucky boys basketball Sweet 16 starts later this week.

The Apollo Eagles basically came out of nowhere and surprised a lot of people in getting there.

Back on Feb. 11, the Eagles had just a 10-14 record, and had lost 4 of 5. But, from that point forward, Apollo turned things around.

They won their last two regular season games, and then upset Owensboro in the 9th District semifinal, to clinch a berth in the 3rd Region tournament. Once in the region tourney, they reeled off three straight wins to punch their ticket, to state.

The Eagles say defense has been the key, to their late-season turnaround.

"We were able to pick our defense up, in the last regular season game against Owensboro and that made a big impact on them and since then, we've really shut some people down on the other team so that's made the biggest difference of anything," Head Coach Steve Barker explained.

Apollo will take on Covington Catholic on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

