Dahlstrom, Grooms, Net All-Midwest Region Honors

University of Southern Indiana senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) and senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) have been named to the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association Women's Basketball All-Midwest Region second team in a vote by the region's sports information directors.



Dahlstrom had a career year for the Eagles as she averaged 16.5 points and a Great Lakes Valley Conference-best 9.9 rebounds per contest. She was named first-team All-GLVC, first-team Academic All-District and was twice named GLVC Player of the Week.



The two-time All-GLVC honoree finished her four-year career at USI ranked fifth all-time in program history with 749 career rebounds, tied for fifth in games played (115), 10th in blocks (65) and 15th in scoring (1,069).



Grooms, who was a unanimous first-team All-GLVC honoree, also had a career year for the Eagles as she was fourth in the conference with a team-best 17.8 points per contest. She also earned GLVC Player of the Year honors during the regular-season.



Like Dahlstrom, Grooms also was a two-time All-GLVC honoree. She finished her career at USI ranked first all-time in games started (119); second in games played (119); fourth in free throws made (364); fifth in scoring (1,567), three-point field goals attempted (376) and field goals made (530); sixth in three-point field goals made (143), free throws attempted (454) and steals (185); tied for seventh in blocks (69); 10th in assists (239); and 13th in rebounds (530).



Along with senior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois), who was a third-team All-GLVC selection, Dahlstrom and Grooms helped lead the Eagles to an 89-30 overall record and a 54-18 mark in GLVC play during the last four years. They played in a combined 338 games, recording 3,164 career points, 1,547 rebounds, 701 assists, 141 blocks and 472 steals.



USI finished the year with a 26-5 overall record and advanced to the GLVC Championship game and NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament for the second time in four years. The Eagles finished the year with a 16-2 GLVC mark to earn their second straight GLVC East Division title.

