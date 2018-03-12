One year later: Grandpa, grandson enjoying life with colorblind glasses

In April 2017, 11-year-old Caleb Adams got his first pair of colorblind glasses.

Now he says it's hard to imagine what life was like before he had them.

"My most favorite memory is whenever I first got them," Caleb Adams said. "Whenever I first put on that pair of glasses and I got to see everything there ever was."

A few pairs later, he's enjoying some of his most favorite things – in color.

Caleb's grandpa, Mark Warner, is also colorblind.

Dr. David Hyndman in Boonville has been working with the two since they first came into his office. He's now traveling around the country to offer colorblind glasses to other optometrists in his new operation called "Color My World."

Dr. Hyndman said he's thankful Caleb and Mark went into his office inquiring about color blind glasses. Hyndman said it made him look more into the technology and he found out that basically no other eye doctors even heard of it.

