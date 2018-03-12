McLean Co. Schools superintendent resigns, parents yell at schoo - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

McLean Co. Schools superintendent resigns, parents yell at school board

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes has resigned.

This comes after allegations of "inappropriate conduct," which he has denied. 

Hayes was suspended following special meetings by the school board. 

Officials have not yet explained what it is Hayes is accused of doing.

Kentucky State Police tell us there is no criminal case against Hayes.

Our reporter, Katie Kapusta says there was so much yelling she is surprised it didn't turn physical. She is preparing a live report.  Click here to watch 14 News live. 

