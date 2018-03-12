McLean Co. Schools superintendent resigns, parents yell at school board

McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes has resigned.

This comes after allegations of "inappropriate conduct," which he has denied.

BREAKING: McLean county superintendent Terry Hayes has submitted his resignation as superintendent — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) March 12, 2018

Hayes was suspended following special meetings by the school board.

Officials have not yet explained what it is Hayes is accused of doing.

Kentucky State Police tell us there is no criminal case against Hayes.

People here are very angry, yelling at the school board. School attorney says more info to come tomorrow — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) March 12, 2018

