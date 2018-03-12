KSP open investigation on former McLean Co. Schools superintendent

The fire happened Tuesday morning at a mobile home at the corner of Adams and Evans in Uniontown.More >>
The four victims of a fatal mobile-home fire have been identified.More >>
A Jasper man is in the hospital with critical injuries after a crash around 8:30 a.m. Monday. SMore >>
An Owensboro woman is in jail accused of using a Tennessee woman's identity.More >>
An Ohio County man arrested last week on sexual abuse charges is now facing more charges after authorities say two more victims have come forward.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.More >>
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school band students that drove off the highway into a ravine is dead and three others in critical condition.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
