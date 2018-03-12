KSP open investigation on former McLean Co. Schools superintende - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KSP open investigation on former McLean Co. Schools superintendent

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Terry Hayes (Source: McLean Co. Schools website)
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

McLean County Board of Education accepted Superintendent Terry Hayes resignation.

This comes after allegations of "inappropriate conduct," which he has denied. 

Hayes was suspended following special meetings by the school board last week. 

Officials have not yet explained what it is Hayes is accused of doing.

Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said they have opened an investigation to see if any crimes were committed. 

Hayes' attorney, David Yewell, says Hayes did not submit a resignation and that he was completely surprised by this decision.

"All of this occurred without my knowledge, consent, or belief," Yewell said.

The school board and its attorney would not comment on the allegations or the resignation, stating that more information is to come Tuesday.

"There will be forthcoming, tomorrow, a statement describing the board's actions which will elaborate on what has occurred this afternoon with the acceptance of Mr. Hayes' resignation," the school board's attorney Mack Johns said.

