CSX begins work on railroad crossing potholes at Lynch and 41

Work is underway on a railroad crossing near Highway 41 and Lynch Road.

CSX crews started work Monday on the southbound crossing at Lynch Road.

This is all in an effort to help with the potholes that have popped up from our winter weather between the railroad crossings. The railroad company, along with the city, have received multiple complaints about the area.

INDOT is asking people to use caution and be patient.

"I don't know how the weather will affect the railroad work the crews are performing at this location but if you see people out and regardless of whether or not you see people out, you absolutely need to be cautious in a work zone if you see orange signs or orange barrels slow down. Give the workers some room and slow down to a manageable speed that way if you need to stop short, you can do so more reasonably," said Jason Tiller, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

There will be lane closures between State Road 66 and State Road 57. Work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

