Century Aluminum talks plans with investors

We are learning more about Century Aluminum's plans to increase operations and hire hundreds of workers.

We have the takeaways from Monday's conference call with investors.

Century Aluminum's largest plant in the country is in Hawesville, KY. It is about to get a major reboot, bringing nearly 300 jobs back to the company by the time the project is complete in 2019.

That is thanks to the company's plans to restart three pot lines that have been sitting idle since 2015. By the end of June, the company will be restarting cells in one of the lines with that line up and running by the end of September.

This investment was sparked by the tariff on aluminum and steel signed in by President Trump. The company says this restart investment comes in at about $115 million.

The project includes upgraded cell technology. It is already being modeled for efficiency.

"We've had a number of these cells in operation over the last several months," says Century Aluminum President, CEO and Director Michael Bless. "Thus far the results look excellent. The results far exceed the model's expectations. However we believed we needed some additional data points, so we intend to run these cells in the R & D phase for an additional couple of months."

Bless explained they will have a massive safety focus given the level of activity throughout the plant.

"We'll have an operating plant coinciding with a reasonably heavy cell rebuild activity," says Bless. "And lastly we plan to bring up the pots in a prudent manner. Our plan says we'll restart a certain number of cells per day, and every couple of days we will actually stop to re-mediate the cells that we brought back on."

The company expects to have all five pot lines up and running by the middle or end of next year. It plans to provide another update after the first quarter results are released in four to five weeks.

Investors say they are not rushing the process. They want to get it right.

