EVSC, Warrick Co. Schools allowing students to participate in national protest

A nationwide school walkout is planned for March 14 to honor the 17 people who lost their lives in the Parkland Florida school shooting.

Those who participate in the walkout are also a pushing for changes in gun laws.

Students in the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation and the Warrick County School Corporation can participate in the protest if they want to.

Students will participate in a #NationalSchoolWalkout honoring those killed in the FL school shooting. EVSC taking a different approach. pic.twitter.com/YGaVffbFwi — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) March 12, 2018

EVSC officials say they are taking a different approach to allowing their students to participate and are encouraging them to do so.

"We are not really looking at it as a walkout or protest at all," said EVSC's Jason Woebkenberg. "Each high school started working with student leadership groups in that school, kind of giving them a chance to have a voice. We thought it would be a good time to work with them so that they could express their thoughts on putting an end to school violence and trying to come up with solutions that are going to work."

We're told one school leadership group created T-shirts showing unity and peace. Proceeds from the shirts are going to Marshall County.

Another group plans to read off the names of those killed in Florida school shooting, followed by a moment of silence.

"The power in this is that it is from those student leadership groups," said Woebkenberg. "It wouldn't have been as meaningful as if the schools would've dictated what was going to happen."

The event is set to take place at 10 a.m. across the nation and will last 17 minutes. That's one minute for each person who died in the Florida school shooting.

Woebkenberg said what's planned at the high schools will be brief.

We're told students at the middle schools and high schools in Warrick County do have the option to participate as well.

School leaders say a time and a safe place will be provided if students have a signed note from a parent saying they can take part.

