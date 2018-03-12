EVSC, Warrick Co. Schools allowing students to participate in national protest

McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes has resigned. This comes after allegations of "inappropriate conduct," which he has denied.More >>
The attorney for McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes says Hayes has denied the allegations against him.More >>
Dispatch says the westbound bypass is down to one lane in the area of Hwy 144. We're told there are several accidents on the bypass.More >>
Work is underway on a railroad crossing near Highway 41 and Lynch Road.More >>
A nationwide school walkout is planned for March 14 to honor the 17 people who lost their lives in the Parkland Florida school shooting.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy committed suicide.More >>
A Mississippi company is recalling around 35 tons (31.75 metric tons) of catfish products that might have been tainted by a compound that poses a public health concern.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
