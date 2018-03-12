Deshay Hackner murder trial moved to Lafayette, IN

We have an update on an Evansville double murder case.

Court records show Deshay Hackner's trial will be moved from Vanderburgh County to Tippecanoe County.

[PREVIOUS: Judge grants change of venue for Deshay Hackner]

The courthouse is located in Lafayette, which is about four hours north of Vanderburgh County.

Hackner and William Rice are charged in the October 2017 shooting deaths of Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff on East Maryland Street.

Court records also show Rice has filed a for a change of venue. A review hearing is set for March 22.

