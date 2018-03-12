Evansville murder suspect booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes has resigned. This comes after allegations of "inappropriate conduct," which he has denied.More >>
McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes has resigned. This comes after allegations of "inappropriate conduct," which he has denied.More >>
The attorney for McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes says Hayes has denied the allegations against him.More >>
The attorney for McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes says Hayes has denied the allegations against him.More >>
Dispatch says the westbound bypass is down to one lane in the area of Hwy 144. We're told there are several accidents on the bypass.More >>
Dispatch says the westbound bypass is down to one lane in the area of Hwy 144. We're told there are several accidents on the bypass.More >>
Work is underway on a railroad crossing near Highway 41 and Lynch Road.More >>
Work is underway on a railroad crossing near Highway 41 and Lynch Road.More >>
A nationwide school walkout is planned for March 14 to honor the 17 people who lost their lives in the Parkland Florida school shooting.More >>
A nationwide school walkout is planned for March 14 to honor the 17 people who lost their lives in the Parkland Florida school shooting.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
Reports on social media suggest air ducts fell from the ceiling of the water park into one of the pools. This has not been confirmed from police or the resort, however.More >>
Reports on social media suggest air ducts fell from the ceiling of the water park into one of the pools. This has not been confirmed from police or the resort, however.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy committed suicide.More >>
A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy committed suicide.More >>
Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.More >>
Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.More >>