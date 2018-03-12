Evansville murder suspect booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

The Evansville man charged with the murder of 20-year-old Nicolas Belcher has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

[Previous: Suspect in Evansville murder identified]

Police believe 19-year-old Caleb Singer was upset after a recent breakup with his girlfriend. Singer believed she was spending time with another man, and he was trying to find the person she was with.

Singer confronted Belcher in the driveway of his ex-girlfriend's apartment. A witness told police that Singer went up to Belcher as he was sitting in his car and shot him.

Police went to Singer’s home on Shiloh Square and saw him leaving in a vehicle. Singer drove down Covert Avenue at a high rate of speed and officers were unable to catch up with him.

A short time later, an officer spotted Singer driving through Newburgh at a high rate of speed. That officer was also not able to catch up to Singer.

Singer has been in the Warren Co. Jail since he was picked up on March 7 in Bowling Green after fleeing from police.

He is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.