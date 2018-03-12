VCSO: Drunk driver knocks out power on Evansville's west side

Around 9 p.m., deputies and firefighters went to check out a crash with possible injuries in the 8500 block of Broadway Avenue. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

A drunk driver knocked out power on the west side of Evansville Sunday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

When they got there, they saw that a car had crashed into a utility pole in the yard of a home. The impact downed cable and phone lines and caused minor damage to the home.

Firefighters got the driver, 64-year-old Thomas Clark, out of the car.

The sheriff's office says Clark refused treatment.

We're told Clark appeared intoxicated so he was taken by deputies to the jail where he failed sobriety tests and refused a breath alcohol test.

Clark was booked into jail on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with test refusal.

Vectren was later able to get the power to the area back on.

