Man accused of abusing woman for hours in 2017 pleads guilty

The Evansville man accused of beating and raping a woman in 2017 has pleaded guilty.

The jury trial for 29-year-old Richard Shelton was set to begin Monday morning, but, according to the prosecutor's office, Shelton walked into court and pleaded guilty to several charges.

Shelton was accused of abusing a woman for hours at an eastside apartment complex back in May 2017.

He was facing several charges at the time, including rape, battery with serious bodily injuries, battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of meth and marijuana.

Shelton pleaded guilty to:

Rape with a deadly weapon

Attempt aggravated battery

Criminal confinement while armed with deadly weapon

Rape

Domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon

Possession of a narcotic drug

Shelton’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 5.

