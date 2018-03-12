Drug trafficking suspect calls police to report robbery, gets arrested

A man is behind bars on drug charges after reporting he had been robbed.

According to police, 20-year-old Wanya Bronaugh told officers he was getting out of a car at Lawndale Apartments Sunday morning when a man got out of another car near his and walked up to him.

Bronaugh said the suspect stuck a handgun against his side and demanded money. He gave the man over $600 in cash and the suspect then got back into his car and sped off south down Fagan St.

While the officers were at the scene, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from Bronaugh's apartment. They got a search warrant and found marijuana, scales, and other drug-trafficking related items.

Bronaugh was arrested and taken to jail on various drug charges.

Police say the investigation into the robbery is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

