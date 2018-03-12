Be a part of Honor Flight 8! Write a letter to a veteran!

You can be part of their experience by writing those veterans letters, which they'll receive the day of the flight. (WFIE)

Dozens of local veterans will fly to Washington, DC with Honor Flight this Spring for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to visit war memorials built in their honor.

You can be part of their experience by writing those veterans letters, which they'll receive the day of the flight.

Every year, thousands of cards and drawings come in from local schools, groups and churches.

Honor Flight representatives tell us you can drop letters off at public libraries, Golden Corral and Old National Bank branches.

Letters are due April 28th.

Flight day is May 5th and we'll have exclusive coverage of the trip!

