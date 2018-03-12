Icy conditions cause problems on Owensboro bypass

The winter weather caused treacherous travel conditions on the Owensboro Hwy 60 bypass Monday morning.

Dispatch says there were several accidents on the bypass.

One accident had the westbound bypass is down to one lane in the area of Hwy 144. Another wreck, in roughly the same area, had the eastbound lanes closed.

Icy roads are causing a lot of slide offs and accidents over the tri-state. Some pics from Owensboro this morning pic.twitter.com/JsTrEyCw6v — Jim Stratman (@JimS14News) March 12, 2018

Use caution.

