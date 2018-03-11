Heavy snow causes concerns for some drivers

Heavy snows across the Tri-State made roads slick Sunday night.

Indiana State Police says they were called to many reports of slide-offs and minor accidents after heavy snows pounded the Tri-State.

"It's kind of been gradual all day," said Caleb Ford, a student at USI. "This morning it was sunny. It's like, didn't even know snow was coming, and then all of a sudden it just progressed all day."

Sgt. Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police said the slick roads and the sheer volume of snow seemed to catch everybody unaware.

"There's no doubt that it caught a lot of people off guard. It caught us off guard," Ringle said.

Sgt. Ringle said many of the accidents and slide-offs that ISP was sent to happen because the driver was going too fast.

"The bottom line is when it's snowing people have to slow down," he continued.

Officials want to remind people who are traveling to take it slow and plan for extra time.