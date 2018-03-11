Heavy snow causes concerns for some drivers

Heavy snows across the tristate made roads slick Sunday night. Indiana State Police officials say they were called to many reports of slide-offs and minor accidents after heavy snows pounded the tristate.More >>
Daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and with all these fires happening in the Tri-State it's a good reminder to check your smoke alarms. Red Cross volunteers will install free smoke alarms and test existing alarms in your home.More >>
Gina Mullis proudly signed copies of her book this afternoon. But she says this hasn't come easy... She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years ago, went through a divorce, and struggles as a small business owner of Amerie in Newburgh.More >>
Winter will deliver a bit of a sucker punch to the Tri-State on Sunday evening. A weather disturbance will drop a quick dose of wet and heavy snow across a narrow swath of the Tri-State.More >>
Firefighters were able to control and put out a home fire on Sunday and officials think they have identified the cause.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
Only the pilot was able to escape the Sunday night crash after the aircraft flipped upside down in the water, officials said.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
Two local organizations are warning the community that not only is human trafficking a growing problem, but traffickers are using all sorts of techniques to lure people in.More >>
