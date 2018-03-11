Thunderbolts Shell the Marksmen

After taking down the Marksmen Saturday by a 6-3 score, the Thunderbolts returned to action for an afternoon matchup Sunday in Fayetteville and swept the weekend with a dominating 6-1 win in a game that got very hectic at the end.

Nick Lazorko would get the goal scoring started in the first period on the power play at 4:05 from Dave Williams. After Fayetteville tied the game, the Bolts would retake the lead late in the first period as Cory Melkert -- from Nick D’Avolio and Mike Fazio -- would turn and shoot from the blue line, sneaking the shot past Patrick Spano to make it a 2-1 game going into the first intermission.

In the second period, the scoring continued for Evansville, as some lucky bounces would go Evansville’s way. Shayne Morrissey would finish a chance in front from D’Avolio and Fazio at the 11:03 mark, making it 3-1. Chase Nieuwendyk would extend the lead to 4-1, as Fayetteville failed to clear the zone. And with 13 seconds left, Nieuwendyk walked in and sniped a shot into the net.

Carter Shinkaruk -- from Lazorko and Bo Driscoll -- would find the back of the net at the 7:58 mark of the third period to make it 5-1. The rough stuff would begin shortly afterward, as Ludlow Harris Jr. would go after Ryan de Melo, engaging the Thunderbolts goaltender. Cory Melkert would come in as well and go after Harris. The scrum gave the Thunderbolts a power play and the Bolts would hit Fayetteville where it really hurts -- on the scoreboard. Halfway through the power play, Shinkaruk -- from Fazio and Morrissey -- would pot his second goal of the period at the 9:56 mark to round out the scoring. The game would conclude with a major scrum as Fayetteville’s Brad Drobot came out on the ice in the final 30 seconds, challenging Melkert before attacking de Melo at the final buzzer. A major pile-up ensued before the on ice officials managed to get things back under control.

For Evansville, Shinkaruk scores twice and adds an assist, Morrissey and Lazorko tally a goal and assist each, Melkert and Nieuwendyk add goals. Fazio finished with three assists and D’Avolio finished with two assists. De Melo finished his third-straight win in net with 35 saves on 36 shots.

The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, March 16 to take on the Birmingham Bulls for Dylan Clarke Bobblehead Night, beginning at 7:15 p.m. CST. The first 500 fans in the building receive a free collectible Dylan Clarke bobblehead.

