Local business owner publishes motivational book

One local business owner published her second book and held a book signing on Sunday, but she's not your typical author.

Gina Mullis owns Amerie boutique in Newburgh, but she has overcome a lot of obstacles to get where she is today. So, she decided to write a book to encourage others.

Mullis proudly signed copies of her book, but she says this hasn't come easy.

She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years ago, went through a divorce, and struggles as a small business owner of Amerie in Newburgh.

"Through all of that, I've learned to use those things and channel them into making me even happier and more successful," she said. "And that's what I want to share with other people because everybody goes through hardships."

Find Your Inner Super G allows readers to be motivated to get through anything.

Mullis says she is motivated by those that surround her, and her nickname Super G helped inspire this new book.

"It motivates me to keep going," she said. "When I feel like giving up, I remember, these people, they thought wow, you're doing this. So it's motivation to keep going, you know? I just have to remember my little nickname and I want other people to have that too."

And Michelle Smith is just one example of that.

"I have struggled with weight for a very long time," Smith said. "I have now lost over 100 pounds. I just think that it's great for women to support each other. Women are very strong, and I just love the support that she gives to that."

Now that Smith has the book, she is anxious to get started.

"I just got it today," Smith said. "I'm sure I'll be reading it this evening."

If you are interested in Mullis' book, you can get it at Barnes and Noble or online through Amazon.

