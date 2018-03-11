Brief, heavy snow for Tri-State

Winter will deliver a bit of a sucker punch to the Tri-State on Sunday evening.

A weather disturbance will drop a quick dose of wet and heavy snow across a narrow swath of the Tri-State.

Here is where the winter weather alerts are in place as of Sunday afternoon:

Most of the snow will likely stick to grassy areas and elevated/untreated roads.

Temperatures at the surface will remain very close to freezing, so the main impacts will be reduced visibility and slick spots on roads.

A few spots may pick up 3-5" in western Kentucky, while 1-3" will be possible in the advisory area.

Our RPM model shows a quick changeover by 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

By 9 p.m., most of the action will be centered in western Kentucky:

Snow should come to an end after midnight. Total accumulations will be difficult to determine because of rapid melting at the surface. There will be a steep drop-off between areas that receive accumulating snow and those that don't:

Stay alert to changing weather conditions and be careful traveling this evening.

