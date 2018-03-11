Home 'uninhabitable' after being damaged by fire

Firefighters were able to control and put out a house fire on Sunday and officials think they have identified the cause.

The fire, which began around 11 a.m., was at a home on Hicks Drive in Evansville. Fire officials say the fire started when a cigarette landed on a mattress outside of the home.

Officials also stated the home is "uninhabitable," until the damage in the back of the home is fixed.

No injuries were reported during the fire. We will update this story if more information becomes available.

