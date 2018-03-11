Family, friends honor those killed in Union Co. fire

Family and friends of those who died in a mobile home fire on Friday, gathered to honor their memory.

Candles were lit, balloons were released into the air to honor Brandy Hinson, Brennan Hinson, Brason Hinson, and Mikaylin Price. All four lost their lives when the mobile home they were in caught fire.

[2-year-old among 4 killed in Union County fire]

The cause for the fire is still undetermined.

All day Saturday, friends and loved ones stopped by the home on Road 18 in Morganfield to see the damage and pay their respects. Neighbors still trying to wrap their heads around this tragedy.

"Me and my son had prayer, before we even found out that the people had lost their lives, me and my son had a little prayer," explained neighbor Donna Conger. "And when we found out that you know that they had actually deceased in the fire I was thinking to myself, we was too late. Our prayer was too late."

Kentucky State Police and the State Fire Marshall are still conducting their investigation to find a cause and origin point for that fire.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.