KWC Baseball Sweeps Urbana

The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team's offense continued to shine on Saturday, tabbing 18 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Urbana University. The Panthers continued their home run streak, recording five home runs including three from Joseph Burke.



Game 1: Urbana 5 – KWC 10

Wesleyan was off to quick start in game one, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first inning after sending 12 batters to the plate. Andrew Kirkland and Burke both tallied two run home runs to put the Panthers ahead 4-0 with only one out. Ben Wilcoxson drove in two with a single up the middle and Cody Bridges brought home the final run with single to right field.



The Blue Knights got on the board in the top of the second with a two-run home run, cutting the deficit to five. In the bottom of the third Wesleyan plated a pair of run off of a single from Bridges.



Urbana tallied three runs over the fifth and sixth inning to cut the Panthers lead to 9-5. Wesleyan scored its final run in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out solo shot from Burke.



Mitchell Jones picked up his first win of the season, striking out two and allowing four runs off of eight hits over 4.2 innings. In 1.1 innings of relief, Zach Burton struck out one while giving up one run off of one hit. Joey Lara threw the final frame and it was three up and three down for the Knights.



Wilcoxson finished game one two-for-three at the plate with two stolen bases, two runs driven in and two runs scored. Burke and Bridges both were two-for-four with three runs driven in each.



Game 2: Urbana 0 – KWC 7

Chris Johnson earned his second win of the season in convincing fashion with a complete game shutout in game two. The junior struck out six while walking one and holding the Knights to four hits.



Lane Kennemore put the Panthers on the board in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Bridges. In the bottom of the third, Kennemore reached first on a fielder's choice and moved into scoring position on a passed ball. Kirkland got on after a throwing error by the third basemen, allowing Kennemore to score.



Burke led off the bottom of the fourth with a double down the left field line and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Ethan Maxey. Cam Curry cleared the wall in left center for a two run home run, his second home run in three games. Three batters later Levi Tanner took advantage of a passed ball to put the Panthers ahead 5-0.



In the bottom of the fifth Burke hit a solo home run to left field. The sophomore has hit nine home runs over the past six games including two multi-HR games.



With one on and one out in the bottom of the sixth, Bridges dropped a double down the right field line, scoring Tanner for Wesleyan's final run.



Bridges finished game two a perfect four-for-four at the plate with one RBI and one run scored. Burke and Tanner both went two-for-three with two runs scored.



The two teams will wrap up the four-game series with a pair of seven inning games on Sunday with first pitch set for 10 am CT at Panther Park.

Courtesy: KWC Sports Information Dept.