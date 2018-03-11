Thunderbolts Outshoot the Marksmen

Fresh off a huge victory in Peoria the weekend before, the Thunderbolts shipped off to North Carolina, to take on the Marksmen in Fayetteville for the first of two meetings in two nights at the Crown Coliseum. It was a rough one, but the Bolts would take the first game by a 6-3 score.

Nick D’Avolio would get the goal scoring started in the first period, scoring at the 9:50 to make it 1-0 from Shayne Morrissey and Robbie Hall. In the second period, the Thunderbolts would score a pair of power play goals to make it 3-1. The first goal came at the 13:33 mark following a high stick penalty to Ben Bauer and the Bolts would strike, as Nick Lazorko would score a rebound goal from John Scorcia and Frank Schumacher. The second goal came at the 17:53 after Dylan Clarke was sent into the boards from behind by Kirill Chaika. This time it was the other Huntsville waiver claim, Carter Shinkaruk, scoring to it 3-1, assisted by Morrissey. After Fayetteville pulled back within a 3-2 deficit early in the third period, Evansville would score another power play goal as Mark Petaccio finished a setup play from Dave Williams and Clarke. The assist tallied Williams’ 100th professional point, as well, marking a big milestone. Rough stuff would ensue after Fayetteville’s Ludlow Harris Jr. whacked Ryan de Melo after making a save, and Brendan Mitchell took exception, sending Harris to the boards. De Melo would join in in the ensuing scrum and Fayetteville goalie Patrick Spano skated the length of the ice to get involved and would be tossed from the game as a result. After Fayetteville scored on the following power play, the Bolts would regain the two goal lead later, as Nick Lazorko got a breakaway, beating Matt Leon at the 15:23 mark. For good measure, Mike Fazio would score with 2:27 remaining, on a 2-on-1 rush from Morrissey, making it 6-3.

For Evansville, Lazorko scored two goals, D’Avolio, Fazio, Shinkaruk and Petaccio finished with a goal each and Morrissey finished with three assists. De Melo would finish with 32 saves on 35 shots for the victory. The Thunderbolts return to action tomorrow in a rematch with the Marksmen, face-off at 2 p.m. CST.

The Thunderbolts return home to take on the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, March 16 at 7:15 p.m. for Dylan Clarke Bobblehead Night. The first 500 fans in the building get a free collectible Dylan Clarke bobblehead, so be sure to get in the doors early.

Courtesy: Thunderbolts Media Relations.