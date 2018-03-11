Oakland City Falls in Championship of CCNIT

Candles were lit, balloons were released into the air to honor Brandy Hinson, Brennan Hinson, Brason Hinson, and Mikaylin Price.More >>
The four victims of a fatal mobile-home fire have been identified.More >>
Daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and with all these fires happening in the Tri-State it's a good reminder to check your smoke alarms. Red Cross volunteers will install free smoke alarms and test existing alarms in your home.More >>
The Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science held their first annual International Drone Film Festival.More >>
We know what to eat to keep ourselves healthy, but what about our furry friends?More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A woman in Walker County is lucky to be alive after she was reportedly attacked by six dogs, according to her family. The family also tells us this is apparently not the first time this has happened in that neighborhood.More >>
