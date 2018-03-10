Bosse wins 3A Regional Championship - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bosse wins 3A Regional Championship

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Bosse Bulldogs Twitter) (Source: Bosse Bulldogs Twitter)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Bosse has been here before. It's the third straight season and the Bulldogs have made it to regionals.

Both times they moved on to semi-state. But could they make it a three-peat? 

It turns out, they can.

Bosse won the 3A regional championship 81-55 over Silver Creek!

Mekhi Lairy had 29 points. Jaylin Chinn had 23.

Aaron Hancock will cover the highlights in 14 Sports at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

