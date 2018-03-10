Bosse wins 3A Regional Championship

Bosse has been here before. It's the third straight season and the Bulldogs have made it to regionals.

Both times they moved on to semi-state. But could they make it a three-peat?

It turns out, they can.

All the Bulldogs do is “win, win, win,” in the postseason! And the student section stormed the court to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/kRkzSgjFxU — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) March 11, 2018

Bosse won the 3A regional championship 81-55 over Silver Creek!

George Madison, Jr. (#11), Mekhi “Deuce” Lairy, & Jaylin Chinn, right behind Mekhi, acknowledge the Bosse faithful, with the regional plaque! The white ball Mekhi has is his regional tournament MVP award pic.twitter.com/MycM4Kil9r — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) March 11, 2018

Mekhi Lairy had 29 points. Jaylin Chinn had 23.

