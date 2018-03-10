Evansville museum holds International Drone Film Festival

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science held their first annual International Drone Film Festival.

The competition offered an overview of the development of trends and techniques of drone cinematography.

Winners were awarded a cash prize and a chance to show their skill and creativity to an audience and judges.

We spoke to one filmmaker who said he is excited about the future of drone videography.

"I think it's only making it more accessible, and so with more access, there's more competition and then it drives people to make really great content," Filmmaker Daniel Balveski from New Jersey said. "So I think in the future, as the price of drones drops, and it's easier to enter the market, I think we're going to see even greater content."

The museum gave out four awards in four different categories

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.