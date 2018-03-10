Red Cross offering free smoke alarm installation, testing - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Red Cross offering free smoke alarm installation, testing

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: www.redcross.org Source: www.redcross.org
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and with all these fires happening in the Tri-State, it's a good reminder to check your smoke alarms. 

Red Cross volunteers will install free smoke alarms and test existing alarms in your home. 

They will also install specialized bedside alarms for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

To find out how you can get a free alarm or have yours checked, you can visit the American Red Cross website.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship

    Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship

    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-03-10 18:40:34 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-03-10 18:52:44 GMT
    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas. (Source: WESH/CNN)A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas. (Source: WESH/CNN)

    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.

    More >>

    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.

    More >>

  • Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:00:14 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-03-11 14:31:27 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly