Red Cross offering free smoke alarm installation, testing

Daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and with all these fires happening in the Tri-State, it's a good reminder to check your smoke alarms.

Red Cross volunteers will install free smoke alarms and test existing alarms in your home.

They will also install specialized bedside alarms for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

To find out how you can get a free alarm or have yours checked, you can visit the American Red Cross website.

