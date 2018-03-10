Experts talk pet nutrition, healthy food

We know what to eat to keep ourselves healthy, but what about our furry friends?

On Saturday, the Southside Animal Hospital in Henderson held a class to teach people how to cook healthy food for their pets.

Topics included foods that are okay for dogs to eat, what kinds of store bought dog food to stay away from, and recipes for homemade food for pets.

Organizers say the kind of food your dog eats greatly impacts their health.

"Diabetes used to not be a dog disease. We euthanized two dogs for having diabetes last month, diagnosed three more this month, and it's a very costly disease to treat once they do have it," said Chandra Werner, a Southside Animal Hospital Veterinarian. "Most people are going to feed them human food anyhow. We're just trying to teach them to feed healthier, make better choices."

Dr. Werner also said to make sure you don't overfeed your dogs.

