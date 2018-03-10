K-9 teams locate man after attempt to evade law enforcement

A man, who was wanted on an active warrant, attempted to avoid being taken into custody before K-9 teams found him.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office, Shane Hunter, 24-years-old, of Evansville, was wanted for Aggravated Battery. A short time before 11 p.m. Friday, sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a 1994 Dodge Ram truck, which was being driven by Hunter.

Hunter did not stop for the deputy and continued driving until he lost control of the truck and hit a Vectren utility pole in a parking lot north of Campground Road and Stringtown Road. After hitting the pole, Hunter hit a sheriff's office vehicle and continued driving.

With law enforcement in pursuit Hunter turned off the truck's headlights to avoid being seen by the deputies. Again, he lost control of the Ram truck and crashed into a wooded area south of West Buena Vista Road.

Hunter left the vehicle and began running on foot.

Two K-9 teams, one from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department and one from the Evansville Police Department, began tracking Hunter. The press release states, the K-9 teams found him hiding in a pile of sand in the driveway of a nearby residence.

Deputies located a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana inside Hunter's truck.

The press release says Hunter was taken to Deaconess Hospital to be treated for a dog bit. He was then taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and booked on the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Hit and Run, Class B Misdemeanor, two counts

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

Driving while License Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor

Hunter is being held without bond. To read the full press release from the sheriff's office, click the following link: Wanted Violent Felon Rams a Patrol Car, Crashes Truck During Pursuit.

