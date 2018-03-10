K-9 teams locate man after attempt to evade law enforcement - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

K-9 teams locate man after attempt to evade law enforcement

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Shane R. Hunter, 24, of Evansville (Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office) Shane R. Hunter, 24, of Evansville (Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A man, who was wanted on an active warrant, attempted to avoid being taken into custody before K-9 teams found him.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office, Shane Hunter, 24-years-old, of Evansville, was wanted for Aggravated Battery. A short time before 11 p.m. Friday, sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a 1994 Dodge Ram truck, which was being driven by Hunter.

Hunter did not stop for the deputy and continued driving until he lost control of the truck and hit a Vectren utility pole in a parking lot north of Campground Road and Stringtown Road. After hitting the pole, Hunter hit a sheriff's office vehicle and continued driving.

With law enforcement in pursuit Hunter turned off the truck's headlights to avoid being seen by the deputies. Again, he lost control of the Ram truck and crashed into a wooded area south of West Buena Vista Road.

Hunter left the vehicle and began running on foot.

Two K-9 teams, one from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department and one from the Evansville Police Department, began tracking Hunter. The press release states, the K-9 teams found him hiding in a pile of sand in the driveway of a nearby residence.

Deputies located a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana inside Hunter's truck.

The press release says Hunter was taken to Deaconess Hospital to be treated for a dog bit. He was then taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and booked on the following charges:

  • Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony
  • Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Hit and Run, Class B Misdemeanor, two counts
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
  • Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor
  • Driving while License Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor

Hunter is being held without bond. To read the full press release from the sheriff's office, click the following link: Wanted Violent Felon Rams a Patrol Car, Crashes Truck During Pursuit.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:00:14 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-03-11 14:20:56 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

  • Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship

    Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship

    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-03-10 18:40:34 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-03-10 18:52:44 GMT
    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas. (Source: WESH/CNN)A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas. (Source: WESH/CNN)

    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.

    More >>

    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly