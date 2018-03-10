Wild Birds Unlimited owner closing store after family death

The owner of an Evansville animal store says she has made the "difficult decision," to close the store.

Heather Lee, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited, said in a press release the store is closing permanently. Lee stated in the release that this choice was made following a death in her family.

"I wanted to let you, my wonderful and faithful customers, know that it has been a joy to serve you. Unfortunately, circumstances prevent me from continuing to operate my business," Lee explained in her message to customers.

To find the Wild Birds Unlimited store nearest you, click the following link: Wild Birds Unlimited Store Locator.

