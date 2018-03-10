Wild Birds Unlimited owner closing store after family death - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Wild Birds Unlimited owner closing store after family death

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Wild Birds Unlimited Press Release) (Source: Wild Birds Unlimited Press Release)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The owner of an Evansville animal store says she has made the "difficult decision," to close the store.

Heather Lee, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited, said in a press release the store is closing permanently. Lee stated in the release that this choice was made following a death in her family.

"I wanted to let you, my wonderful and faithful customers, know that it has been a joy to serve you. Unfortunately, circumstances prevent me from continuing to operate my business," Lee explained in her message to customers.

To find the Wild Birds Unlimited store nearest you, click the following link: Wild Birds Unlimited Store Locator.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:00:14 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-03-11 14:20:56 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

  • Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship

    Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship

    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-03-10 18:40:34 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-03-10 18:52:44 GMT
    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas. (Source: WESH/CNN)A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas. (Source: WESH/CNN)

    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.

    More >>

    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly