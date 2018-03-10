40 firefighters from 10 units respond to Premier Trans. fire

Firefighters went to work early Saturday to extinguish flames at a trucking business in Evansville.

The fire, which began around 8 a.m. Saturday, was at Premier Transportation on North Congress Avenue. Officials say 40 firefighters from 10 separate units responded to the business fire.

Officials at the scene said the fire began in a service bay and no injuries have been reported.

The area is still full of smoke and there is smoke rising from the building, but I haven't seen flames. — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) March 10, 2018

Premier Transportation does have "significant fire and water damage," officials stated.

We will update this story with the latest information when it is made available.

