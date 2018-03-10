40 firefighters from 10 units respond to Premier Trans. fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

40 firefighters from 10 units respond to Premier Trans. fire

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Firefighters went to work early Saturday to extinguish flames at a trucking business in Evansville.

The fire, which began around 8 a.m. Saturday, was at Premier Transportation on North Congress Avenue. Officials say 40 firefighters from 10 separate units responded to the business fire.

Officials at the scene said the fire began in a service bay and no injuries have been reported.

Premier Transportation does have "significant fire and water damage," officials stated.

We will update this story with the latest information when it is made available.

