Grau competes at NCAA II Indoor Championships

University of Southern Indiana Indoor Track & Field senior Bastian Grau (Höchstadt, Germany) was unable to defend his national championship in the mile, finishing sixth in his preliminary heat at the NCAA II Indoor Track & Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas.



Grau found himself at the back of the pack as the race started, before coming around the outside to lead the pack for a couple laps. However, Grau fell back to sixth in the closing laps as the top five pulled away. He finished with a time of four minutes, 18.07 seconds.



Grau's time was 14th of the 16 competitors. His provisional time of 4:04.51 seeded him eighth coming into the event. The top three finishers of each heat in addition to the next three fastest times advanced to the finals on Saturday.



USI and Grau will now start preparing for the outdoor track & field season, which begins March 22 with the Bill Smith Challenge in Vincennes, Indiana.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.